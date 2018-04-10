CWG 2018: Indian boxers Naman, Amit, Kom, Manoj assure four more medals

Indian boxers Panghal and Tanwar assured medals for India after booking their place in the semi-finals of their respective weight category at the ongoing 21st on Tuesday.

hammered Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the men's light flyweight (49 Kg) category at the prestigious quadrennial event.

The Indian won the bout with decisions of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 28-29 and 30-27 from the five judges.

Naman, other Indian in the fray, defeated Frank Masoe of Samoa in an unanimous 5-0 verdict to make it to the last-four of the men's heavyweight (91kg) category.

received 30-25, 30-26, 30-24, 30-24, 30-24 verdict from the five judges. Boxer assured another medal for India by beating Terry Nickolas 4-1 in 69 kg quarters.

Earlier, M C (48kg) had assured herself of a medal at the event, winning her opening round clash.

India are now standing at the third spot with 20 medals, including 11 gold, four silver and five bronze.