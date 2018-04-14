CWG 2018: Saina vs Sindhu final; Phogat, Mary Kom, Neeraj win gold; updates

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 10 in Gold Coast started off on a bright note for India with boxing champion M C Mary Kom thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the Women 45-48 kg final bout to win a gold medal. The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim a unanimous verdict of 5-0. Indian wrestler Sumit Malik, too, claimed the gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg after his opponent, Nigeria's Sinivie Boltic, was ruled out of the final due to an injury at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Star Indian javelin thrower claimed the gold medal with a season's best of 86.47 m in the fourth throw. The 20-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd. Wrestler bagged gold in Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic event.

Shooter Anish Bhanwala stole the limelight on Day Nine after creating history by becoming the youngest Indian gold medallist at the 21st Commonwealth Games. At the end of Friday, India remained third on the medals table -- with 42 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze) -- after Australia (168 medals) and England (99 medals). By the ninth day, 15 medals came from shooters (six gold, four silver and five bronze). The disappointments of the day were Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu, who finished a lowly sixth and 21st after the first day of qualifications in the men's trap shooting competition. India's boxers Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar advanced to the finals and hope for a gold medal while Manoj Kumar lost in the semi-finals at the Games. In squash, Dipika Pallikal partnered Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa to advance to the final and semi-finals of the mixed doubles and women's doubles, respectively.

1. Wrestler wins gold in Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic event



2. wins gold in the men's at CWG 2018: Star Indian javelin thrower claimed the gold medal position with a season's best of 86.47 m in the fourth throw. The 20-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd. This is India's 21st gold medal at the Games. This is the biggest moment of his nascent career since the junior world gold, for which he set a record.





3. Sumit claims 125kg gold at CWG 2018: Wrestler claimed the gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg on Saturday after his opponent, Nigeria's Sinivie Boltic, was ruled out of the final due to an injury at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Sumit defeated Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-4 in a dramatic bout. It turned out to be a pulsating contest as Sumit was leading early on but Raza came back to reduce the deficit to 2-3 after attacking the Indian's legs. However, Sumit didn't allow his rival to dominate as he displayed incredible athleticism, hopping around the mat to avoid stepping outside the bound after Raza once again had grabbed his leg.

The Indian counterattacked and eventually won comfortably with a big margin.





4. Mary Kom wins gold: Boxing champion M C Mary Kom thrashed Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the Women 45-48kg final bout to win a gold medal. She was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim a unanimous verdict of 5-0 over O'Hara in the final. "I am so glad to have made history again, it is a special feeling to win something that is a milestone medal. I am just so glad," a beaming Mary Kom said after the victory. "This medal and each one of my medals is special to me because I have worked equally hard for them. And I will continue to do so till the time my body is fit," she added.

5. Gaurav Solanki wins Gold in 52-kg category boxing: Solanki provided the golden touch, pulling it off 4-1 over Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine. The Indian lost the third round but did just enough in the first two to walk away with a gold medal on his debut at the Games. "Today, I'm dedicating my medal to my mum, but I want to represent India at the (Tokyo) 2020 Olympics and to be there when they raise the Indian flag," the 22-year-old said. Manish Kaushik won silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division.





6. Shooter Sanjeev wins CWG gold in Men's 50m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal on Saturday. He shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record. Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second with 448.4 and Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze medal with 441.2 points. Chain Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth in the standings with 419.1.

7. Srikanth enters men's singles final: World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth registered a 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over England's Rajiv Ouseph to storm into the final of men's singles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

After comfortably pocketing the first game in a mere 12 minutes, Srikanth breezed away with 11-8 lead midway into the second game. In Sunday's final, Srikanth will take on the winner of the second semi-final between his compatriot H S Prannoy and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei.





8. Ashwini-Sikki lose in women's doubles semis: and N Sikki Reddy squandered a fine start to eventually lose their women's doubles semi-final to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Ashwini and Sikki went down in three games 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 to the Chow and Hoo in the semi-final at the Carrara Arena. The Indian pair clinched the first game quite comfortably but failed to keep the momentum going into the second, which they lost 15-21.

9. Shuttlers Satwik-Chirag reach men's doubles final in CWG 2018: Satwik and Chirag Shetty thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 in straight games to enter the men's doubles final at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag will now take on the English pair of Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis in the gold medal match on Sunday.

10. It's at CWG 2018: PV Sindhu won her semi-final against Canada's Li Prannoy with a 21-18, 21-8 victory. She will now face London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in the Women's final on Sunday.





Indian women's hockey team lose 0-6 to England in bronze-medal match: The Indian women's hockey team's journey in the 21st Commonwealth Games came to a disappointing end as they slumped to a shocking 0-6 defeat to England in the bronze-medal match of the competition at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday.



Top 10 positions in the medal tally after Day 9 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.





Gold Coast CWG 2018 medal tally after Day 5 competitions

Here are the events where India can win medals:

Athletics: Men: 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, 1500m, triple jump, javelin; Women: 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, 5000m, high jump



Boxing (16): All finals



Diving (2): Men’s 10m, Women’s 3m



Hockey (2): Men, women



Shooting (3): Men: 50m rifle 3 positions, trap; open: Queen’s Prize Individual



Table tennis (4): Men: Doubles, TT6 - 10 singles; Women: Singles, TT6-10 singles



Wrestling (4): Men: 86kg, 125kg; Women: 50kg, 62kg