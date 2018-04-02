CWG 2018: Saina upset as her father denied entry into athletes' village

Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Nehwal has claimed that her father Harvir's name has been removed from the Indian team official's list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated just before the start of the mega event.

The Ministry had stated that parents of and Rio silver medallist P V will be travelling to the Gold Coast Games at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian contingent.

Surprise to see that when we started from for 2018 my father was confirmed as the and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from category .. and he can’t even stay with me . — Nehwal (@NSaina) 2 April 2018

He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf — Nehwal (@NSaina) 2 April 2018

I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018 — Nehwal (@NSaina) 2 April 2018

Expressing her anger and frustration, she further wrote:A frustrated said that her father's support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Federation in her tweets.

Saina's father Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu's mother are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses.

A bronze medallist at the London in 2012, won the gold at the Delhi in 2010, but an dashed her hopes four years later at