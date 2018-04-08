CWG 2018: Shooting medal rush for India; Bhaker wins gold, Sidhu silver

The medal rush continues for India on Day four of the 21st Commonwealth Games, with shooter bagging a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final, taking India's tally to ten, on Sunday.

fired a total of 224.1 to claim bronze, while his Indian counterpart Deepak Kumar got eliminated.

Australia's Dane Sampson Dane won the gold medal with an effort of 245.

Bangladeshi shooter, Abdullah Hel Baki bagged silver, firing a total of 244.7.

Earlier, 16-year-old Manu and seasoned campaigner clinched gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final on Day four of the quadrennial event.

fired a total of 240.9 to claim gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the category.

On the other hand, Sidhu bagged silver with a total effort of 234.

Indian weightlifters continued their medal-winning streak in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav clinched a gold medal in the women's 69 kg weightlifting event.

The 22-year-old from Varanasi lifted 100 kg in snatch and 122 kg in the clean and jerk category to finish with a total of 222 kg to make the country proud.

In 2014, Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and two bronze.

India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the ten medals.

Australia and England are leading with 61 and 34 medals respectively.