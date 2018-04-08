CWG 2018: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur secures bronze in 94 kg category

added a shade of bronze to the Indian weightlifters' golden run at the Commonwealth Games, claiming the third position in the 94 kg category by equalling his personal best here on Sunday.

Vikas lifted a total of 351 kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370 kg (154 kg+216 kg).

Vikas faltered in his final two attempts in clean and jerk, aiming for a 200kg lift that would have fetched him a silver. The final attempt was especially messed up as he struggled to keep up with the one-minute he had to complete the lift.

The silver went to Canada's Boady Santavy, who lifted 369kg (168kg+201kg). His snatch effort was a new Games record.

For Vikas, the medal was a climbdown from the 2014 edition where he had claimed a silver with a lift of 333kg, in the 85kg category.

"I had made a commitment to everyone that I would change the colour of my medal, I have done that at least," joked the 24-year-old.

"I was competing after just 10 months of regular training because I had to get my shoulder operated due to an injury," he added.

India has won five weightlifting gold medals so far through Mirabai Chanu (48kg), (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg), Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) and Punam Yadav (69kg).

"I hope to improve by at least 10 kilograms in the next months. I am confident of a better medal at the Asian Games," he said.

Deepak Lather (69kg) is the other bronze medallist in the side apart from Vikas, while P Gururaja (56kg) has claimed the lone silver so far.