CWG needle controversy: CGF reprimands doctor, India escapes punishment

The Indian contingent on Monday heaved a sigh of relief after it escaped any major sanction for use of syringes at village by its doctor Patil, who was let off with a reprimand for not disposing the needles as per stipulated procedure.

Hearing a complaint filed by Federation's medical commission, the ruled that had erred in not disposing the syringes as mandated by the 'No Needle Policy' of the Games.

had administered a vitamin B complex injection to an who was feeling unwell.

"Under the No Needle Policy, needles are required to be stored in a central secured location, access to which is restricted to authorized medical personnel of the CGA delegation. The needles in question were not disposed of until he had made two trips to the Polyclinic," the CGF said in a statement.

"In the circumstances, the Federation Court's decision is that CGF should issue a strong written reprimand to the Doctor for the breaches.

"A copy of the letter of reprimand should be served on the de who should be advised to ensure that no further infractions of CGF Policies occur by any member of the Indian Team," it added.

The CGF had stoically refused to name the national association or the involved in the controversy which flared up after syringes were discovered at the Games Village on Saturday.

But speculation was rife that the country involved is The dope tests that followed the discovery of syringes, however, turned out negative.

"Upon questioning, the Doctor conceded that he was aware of the 'No Needle Policy' and subsequently detailed all use of needles for the period March 19 to date and co-operated in disclosing all medication in his possession," the CGF stated.

"The found that there was a breach of Paragraphs I and II of the No Needle Policy in that the Doctor left needles in the room while he went to the Polyclinic to obtain sharp bins for the disposal of the needles," it added.

The CGF cleared of violating the primary norms under the No Needle Policy which require that "whenever an receives an injection, an Injection Declaration Form should be forwarded to the Commission no later than noon the day following such injection".

The CGF also took note of the bare minimum presence of doctors in the Indian contingent.

"The Indian Team comprises 327 persons in total with only one doctor (apart from the doctor assigned to Boxing) and one These are the first Games for both the Indian and the Doctor in question," it said.