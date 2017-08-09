Cyber Coordination Centre operational; scans traffic, detects threats: Govt

The first phase of (NCCC), set up to scan the country's to detect cyber security threats, has been made operational now, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

scans internet traffic coming into the country to detect the real-time and alert various organisations as well as internet service providers for timely action.

The government has also made operational botnet and malware cleaning centre that will detect malicious software in devices of citizens and clean them.

"The government has proposed to set up (NCCC). Phase-I of has been made operational," Minister of State for Electronics and IT PP Chaudhary said in a reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Centre will scan the cyberspace in the country for at meta data level to generate situational awareness," he said.

NCCC, a multi-stakeholder body, will be implemented by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Centre derives necessary powers as per provisions of section 69B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Rules notified thereunder, the minister said.