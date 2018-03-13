Cyber security 101: Run a website? Here's how to protect it from hacking

Business owners run their own websites are at a high risk of having them hacked. A total of 22,207 Indian websites, including 114 belonging to the government, were hacked between April 2017 and January 2018, according to data provided by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

This was revealed in a recent written submission made to the Parliament by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology K J Alphons. These numbers underline the need for business owners to grow more aware of security issues and put in place systems and practices that will make their ...