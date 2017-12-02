Cyclone batters southwestern India coast killing 14, many missing

barrelled into the Lakshwadeep islands in southwestern India on Saturday after drenching the neighbouring states of and Tamil Nadu, claiming so far around 14 lives with many fishermen still feared trapped at sea. Authorities, including the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), India’s Coast Guard and Navy have rescued about 223 fishermen and evacuated thousands of people from cyclone hit areas, officials said, as they continued their operations on Saturday.

Prime Minister has spoken to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, assuring him of support operations including necessary funds, according to local media. Ockhi is expected to travel north towards Mumbai and Gujarat in the next 48 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director S Sudevan in Thiruvananthapuram, though it is likely to lose intensity. “The intensity of the wind may come down and the cyclone could change into depression,” Sudevan said adding fishermen have been warned not go to the sea for the next few days as waves are likely to be 3-5 metres high.