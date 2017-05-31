TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2G scam case: Court adjourns Subramanian Swamy's plea against Ratan Tata

Wait for Game of Thrones answered: Season 7 premiere to run for 59 minutes
Business Standard

Cyclone Mora: Heavy showers damage houses, triggers landslides in Mizoram

Cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least 6 persons and damaging house

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Cyclone, Debbie, Australia
Courtesy: NASA Twitter (@NASA)

Cyclone 'Mora' accompanied by heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram yesterday disrupting power and telecommunication network, damaging houses and triggering landslides.
However, it did not cause any human casualty.


The overnight rains and squally wind continued till Wednesday morning.

Around 20 houses were partially damaged at Khawbung village bordering Myanmar while the roof of a district hospital ward was blown away in Siaha district forcing the patients to take shelter in the corridor.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials said the rains had triggered landslides in many places.

Though most of the roads have been cleared today, a road on the southern outskirts of Aizawl was yet to be reopened, they said.

An uprooted tree damaged a pastor's bungalow in south Mizoram's Serkawn village, the headquarters of the Baptist Church of Mizoram.

The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department had received a warning that the cyclone was most likely to lash Mizoram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People were advised to take precaution as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.

The Cyclone 'Mora' made a landfall in Bangladesh yesterday killing at least six persons and damaging houses in the neighbouring country.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cyclone Mora: Heavy showers damage houses, triggers landslides in Mizoram

Cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least 6 persons and damaging house

Cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least 6 persons and damaging house Cyclone 'Mora' accompanied by heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram yesterday disrupting power and telecommunication network, damaging houses and triggering landslides.
However, it did not cause any human casualty.

The overnight rains and squally wind continued till Wednesday morning.

Around 20 houses were partially damaged at Khawbung village bordering Myanmar while the roof of a district hospital ward was blown away in Siaha district forcing the patients to take shelter in the corridor.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials said the rains had triggered landslides in many places.

Though most of the roads have been cleared today, a road on the southern outskirts of Aizawl was yet to be reopened, they said.

An uprooted tree damaged a pastor's bungalow in south Mizoram's Serkawn village, the headquarters of the Baptist Church of Mizoram.

The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department had received a warning that the cyclone was most likely to lash Mizoram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People were advised to take precaution as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.

The Cyclone 'Mora' made a landfall in Bangladesh yesterday killing at least six persons and damaging houses in the neighbouring country. image
Business Standard
177 22

Cyclone Mora: Heavy showers damage houses, triggers landslides in Mizoram

Cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least 6 persons and damaging house

Cyclone 'Mora' accompanied by heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram yesterday disrupting power and telecommunication network, damaging houses and triggering landslides.
However, it did not cause any human casualty.

The overnight rains and squally wind continued till Wednesday morning.

Around 20 houses were partially damaged at Khawbung village bordering Myanmar while the roof of a district hospital ward was blown away in Siaha district forcing the patients to take shelter in the corridor.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials said the rains had triggered landslides in many places.

Though most of the roads have been cleared today, a road on the southern outskirts of Aizawl was yet to be reopened, they said.

An uprooted tree damaged a pastor's bungalow in south Mizoram's Serkawn village, the headquarters of the Baptist Church of Mizoram.

The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department had received a warning that the cyclone was most likely to lash Mizoram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People were advised to take precaution as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.

The Cyclone 'Mora' made a landfall in Bangladesh yesterday killing at least six persons and damaging houses in the neighbouring country.

image
Business Standard
177 22