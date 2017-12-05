Cyclone Ockhi headed to Gujarat: PM Modi asks BJP workers to help

on Tuesday moved closer to the southern coast near in and is expected to make a landfall in the state around midnight, said officials.



As per the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Centre, the cyclone is now just 390 kms away from



With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens. — (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017

Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to #CycloneOckhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. — (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017

Responding to the latest development, Prime Minister appealed to the workers in to provide all possible help, as the cyclone inches towards the state. used the social media platform Twitter for this purpose.The situation is being closely monitored and all possible assistance would be provided to those affected by the storm, assuredThe cyclone is approaching steadily and now lies centred in the Arabian Sea just 390 kms away from It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, an official of the MeT centre said.As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Tuesday, the cyclone is expected to hit the coastline near by tonight."It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, weaken gradually and cross south and adjoining Maharashtra coasts near as a deep depression by the night of December 5," said the latest bulletin.The has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and southAs predicted by the weathermen, several districts on Tuesday received light rain since morning, even as almost the entire state witnessed overcast skies.The Met centre has warned that when the cyclone hits the coast, "wind speed would remain between 50 and 60 kmph and may reach up to 70 kmph in south Gujarat".According to principal secretary in the state revenue department, Pankaj Kumar, at least nine districts have received light showers or drizzle since the morning.Dharmarpur town of southern received a maximum rainfall of 25 mm, he said.The other districts experiencing a wet spell are Botad, Arvalli, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Navsari and Rajkot.Gujarat's chief secretary J N Singh has convened a video conference with the collectors of coastal districts to review their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, Kumar added.