Cyclone Ockhi: PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy review relief operations

Prime Minister on Tuesday was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Governor Banwarilal Purohit following his review meeting in Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of

The deadly cyclone recently hit the coastal states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, leaving many people dead and several missing.

The review meeting was attended by several officials of the state and the top representatives of various agencies involved in the relief and rescue work.

Prime Minister Modi also met families of victims affected by in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti. He was greeted by school students on his arrival. He also met few fishermen and farmers too.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flew from Lakshadweep to Thiruvananthapuram and met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who received him at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived yesterday in Mangaluru to review the operations.

"Leaving for Mangaluru, Karnataka. Tomorrow, I will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and extensively review the situation that has arisen due to #CycloneOckhi. I will meet cyclone victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives," the prime minister tweeted last night.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.