Cyclone Ockhi: PM Modi to visit Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep tomorrow

Prime Minister would visit Lakshadweep, and tomorrow to assess the damage caused by cyclone Ockhi, which left a trail of destruction in the two states and the Union Territory.



The Prime Minister, on a one-day visit, would review the situation arising in the aftermath of the cyclone and status of relief operations at Kavaratti, and Thiruvananthapuram, official sources said.



Modi would fly to Agatti from Mangaluru at around 7.35 AM and leave for Kavratti.After nearly an hour's programme, he would return to Agatti and fly to Thiruvananthapuram, official sources in said.On reaching the state capital at around 1.50 PM, he would take a helicopter to Kanyakumari, where he will meet officials and assess the damage caused by the cyclone.The Prime Minister would also get a first hand report from the some of the affected fishermen, district officials at told PTI.Modi would return to and visit Poonthura, a nearby fishing village from where some of the deceased fishermen hailed.The Prime Minister would then meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of his cabinet colleagues, including E Chandrasekharan and J Mercykutty at the Raj Bhavan, according to sources in the Chief Minister's office.Chief Secretary K M Abraham would also give a presentation on the calamity and the devastation caused in coastal regions of the state capital, including Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Pozhiyur and Adimalithura.After the meeting,the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi.The Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home minister and sought central assistance of Rs 1,843 crore.The state also wanted the Centre to declare the devastation caused by the cyclone as a disaster.According to government estimates, 70 persons have so far lost their lives in in the cyclone and around 105 persons are still missing.Meanwhile,search operations are continuing for the missing fishermen with the state government seeking support of local boat owners.The government has decided to extend the search operations up to Goan shores.The cyclone that hit the state on November 29-30 had also caused large-scale damage to crops and property.