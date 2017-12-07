Cyclone Ockhi: Relief for poll-bound Gujarat, Goa beaches affected

Poll-bound heaved a sigh of relief as has turned into a 'low pressure' area from a "deep depression" as reported by the

Earlier, the cyclone had already cost havoc in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, taking 36 lives so far. Mumbai and suburbs received torrential rainfall since Tuesday due to the impact of the cyclone. Here are top 10 developments

Relief for poll-bound Gujarat

spared the poll-bound state by weakening its strength before hitting The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the Director of the MeT Centre.

"The cyclone did not reach at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of the state today," said Sarkar.

According to the release, moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of for the next three days.

Ockhi dumps 80,000 kg of trash on Mumbai beaches

If you are planning to visit Mumbai beaches on weekends, there is a bad news for you.

Ockhi may not be damaged properties in the city but it has dumped over 80,000 kg or 80 tonnes of waste on the city's coastline from the ocean, as estimated by The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

“A total of 26 truckloads have been collected from different beaches so far. The process will continue for the next three to four days,” a senior SWM official told HT.

Versova and Juhu beaches are the worst affected. However, trash has been spotted Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Madh Island and Marwe.

Relief support from the Kerala Government

Amidst the flak, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan increased the solatium to Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Governor Justice P Sathasivam is constantly looking at rescue operations.

The governor requested CM to contact his counterparts in those states for early transportation of Kerala fishermen

Tamil Nadu Government extends help to victims

Tamil Nadu Government has provided Rs 41 lakh for relief fund so far, a release said.

A relief of Rs. 5,000 each has been deposited in the bank accounts of owners of 325 houses that were damaged completely, while 1,002 houses that suffered partial damage have been provided Rs. 4000, totalling Rs. 41 lakh, the release said.

EC directive on polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked poll authorities in to ensure that voters in Assembly seats falling in the path of are able to exercise their franchise on December 9 without inconvenience despite inclement weather, as reported by PTI.

Impact on Goa



At least 12 beaches in Goa were affected by Ockhi. "In the current (scenario), there is no standard operating procedure (SOP). So today we discussed (this). I have asked the Revenue Minister to work out the SOP. The biggest problem in every aspect is that there is no SOP. So people do not know what to do next," Mr Parrikar said.