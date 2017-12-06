Cyclone Ockhi weakens in Gujarat, Modi rally to resume: Top 10 developments

After torrential rains in Mumbai, moved closer to on Tuesday and the landfall is near today. Cyclonic storm Ockhi has already turned into a "deep depression" and may hit south only as a "depression" late Wednesday night, according to an official statement.

The deep depression is located around 240 kms south- southwest of The cyclonic storm had caused havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands. Due to the impact of the cyclone, Mumbai and its suburbs experienced rains since Tuesday morning, but it subsided by the afternoon even as hailstorm lashed some sections of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Here are top 10 developments

1. Deep depression over Gujarat, rain to continue

Cyclonic storm Ockhi has turned into a "deep depression" and may hit south only as a "depression" today. The deep depression is located around 240 kms south- southwest of

"The deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4 N and longitude 71.5 E, about 240 km south-southwest of and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai," the (IMD) forecast said.

2. Over 5,000 evacuated as braces for cyclone; schools, colleges to remain shut

As threatened the coast, more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer locations and Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in vulnerable places. Fishermen were warned not to put out to sea and those out fishing were called back. Schools and colleges were shut.





Conducted review meeting with officials in view of #OkhiCyclone at Surat. Instructed them to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation. People are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time and cooperate. No need to panic. pic.twitter.com/vgxXzD8ETh — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 5, 2017 "Conducted review meeting with officials in view of Ockhi cyclone at Instructed them to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation...No need to panic," Rupani tweeted.

3. Modi's rally in Gujarat

BJP is banking heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Assembly polls, hence, despite warnings by the weathermen, he will hold rallies today in poll-bound state.





Will be in today, where I would address rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. @BJP4Gujarat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2017 "Will be in today, where I would address rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang," Modi tweeted.

4. Kejriwal, Rahul, Modi ask party workers to assist in rescue operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to BJP workers to extend a helping hand to those that would be likely hit by the cyclone, which was expected to make landfall around midnight on the state's southern coast in





With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017

Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to #CycloneOckhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017 Modi also said he is constantly monitoring the situation in various parts of the country.





My heartfelt prayers are with brothers n sisters of Tamilnadu n Kerala in view of May God be with them. Also request volunteers of AAP Kerala n Tamilnadu to participate in the rescue works! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2017 Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "My heartfelt prayers are with brothers n sisters of Tamilnadu n Kerala in view of May God be with them. Also request volunteers of AAP Kerala and Tamil Nadu to participate in the rescue works!"





My thoughts are with people who will be braving the onslaught of #CycloneOckhi. Urge Congress leaders and workers in to provide all necessary help and support to the needy during this hour of crisis. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017 Rahul Gandhi said, "My thoughts are with people who will be braving the onslaught of Urge Congress leaders and workers in to provide all necessary help and support to the needy during this hour of crisis."

5. Sitharaman assures rescue operations won't stop

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured that the rescue operations in the aftermath of are making every attempt to bring back stranded fishermen in the sea.

"The rescue operations will continue till the last fisherman stranded in the deep seas, is rescued and brought ashore," she said.

6. Navy rescue operation

So far, Indian Naval Ships have so far saved 148 lives since the search and rescue operations started, and provided lifesaving material assistance to 174 fishermen at sea, it said.

Even as the cyclone rapidly weakened and moved farther away from the Kavaratti island of Lakshadweep and Minicoy, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) continued search and rescue operations for the sixth day on Tuesday, a statement said.

Ten naval ships, including frontline ships from Western Naval Command including INS Chennai, Kolkata and Trikand as well as four types of aircraft, including long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I, Dornier, and SeaKing and Chetak helicopters continue to be deployed over an extended search and rescue area of 250 nautical miles west of the Lakshwadeep islands and 400 nautical miles off Kerala coast.

7. Water level to rise in rivers due to Ockhi rains

Rivers in north Konkan, north Maharashtra and are likely to swell due to rainfall caused by cyclone Ockhi, the Water Resources Ministry said on Tuesday.

Water level is expected to rise in the Godavari basin, Damanganga and its tributaries, Mahi river and its tributaries in Gujarat, Sabarmati basin, east flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Godavari rivers, Krishna river and its tributaries and in the basin of river Pennar, a Ministry statement said.

8. Travel advisory: Check flight status, trains

Several flight to and from Mumbai were delayed on Tuesday on account of heavy rain and wind.





#TravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather conditions in and around Mumbai, we are facing flight delays. Request you to please check your revised flight schedule. pic.twitter.com/PUwdMmA6nX — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 5, 2017 "Due to bad weather conditions in and around Mumbai, we are facing flight delays. Request you to please check your revised flight schedule," tweeted Indigo airlines.





#WeatherUpdate We are expecting heavy rainfall due to Cyclone OCKHI at Mumbai, Surat, Ahemdabad, Porbandar ,Kandla & Jaipur on 06th Dec 17. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfDb6b. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 5, 2017 9. Public transport runs empty in Mumbai, railways on high alert, schools shut

Road transport and local trains ran empty as several working professionals opted to work from home on Tuesday. The western railway (WR) line, which is the closest to cyclone Ockhi’s impact along the coast in Palghar and Dahanu, remained on high alert Tuesday. Although no disruptions were reported on the WR line, the central railway (CR) witnessed a 20 minute delay.

The WR asked its staff to report to work throughout the day, and kept announcing updates on platforms and inside trains. Spicejet tweeted, "We are expecting heavy rainfall due to at Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, Kandla and Jaipur today. Passengers are requested to keep a check on flight status."

10. Swirling rumours on cyclone Ockhi