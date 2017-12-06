Cyclone Ockhi weakens in Gujarat, Modi rally to resume: Top 10 developments

-
-
In the last 24 hrs until 08.30am #Valsad has recorded #rain to the tune of 49 mm, #Surat 12 mm, #Ahmedabad 10 mm rains. #CycloneOckhi #Gujaratrains #GujaratFinalPoll @tv9gujarati @News18Guj— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 6, 2017
#Weather forecast for Dec 6: #CycloneOckhi to weaken further, light #rain #Gujarat and isolated light in #Mumbai: https://t.co/O3UmCs30x6 #Mumbairains #MadhyaPradesh #Gujarat— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 6, 2017
Conducted review meeting with officials in view of #OkhiCyclone at Surat. Instructed them to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation. People are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time and cooperate. No need to panic. pic.twitter.com/vgxXzD8ETh— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 5, 2017
Will be in Gujarat today, where I would address rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. @BJP4Gujarat— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2017
With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017
Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to #CycloneOckhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017
My heartfelt prayers are with brothers n sisters of Tamilnadu n Kerala in view of cyclone Ockhi. May God be with them. Also request volunteers of AAP Kerala n Tamilnadu to participate in the rescue works!— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2017
My thoughts are with people who will be braving the onslaught of #CycloneOckhi. Urge Congress leaders and workers in Gujarat to provide all necessary help and support to the needy during this hour of crisis.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017
#TravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather conditions in and around Mumbai, we are facing flight delays. Request you to please check your revised flight schedule. pic.twitter.com/PUwdMmA6nX— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 5, 2017
#WeatherUpdate We are expecting heavy rainfall due to Cyclone OCKHI at Mumbai, Surat, Ahemdabad, Porbandar ,Kandla & Jaipur on 06th Dec 17. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfDb6b.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 5, 2017
There's a stupid video showing some bridge being hit with high tides, and it's being said that is the Bandra Worli Sea Link.— human (@mumbailad) December 5, 2017
That's incorrect. PLEASE DON'T SPREAD RUMORS AND FAKE VIDEOS AMD STOP THOSE DOING SO.@IndianWeather_ @LocalPressCo @HoeZaay @SkymetWeather @MumbaiPolice
@MumbaiPolice Any update on if the Bandra-Worli sea link is going to be closed later in the day? #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains— Akankshaa (@CoffeeTotaler) December 5, 2017
Please tweet something about Bandra worli sea link as people are circulating fake videos on social media @MumbaiPolice— Dhavalmufc (@loveraaga) December 5, 2017
