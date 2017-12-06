Cyclone Ockhi: Will try to save all stranded fishermen, says Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured that the rescue operations in the aftermath of are making every attempt to bring back stranded fishermen in the sea.

Sitharaman's statement comes after she recently visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu where she held talks with the chief ministers of both the states, and also held meetings with police personnel and Indian Navy officials to discuss the rescue operations.

While speaking to media here, Defence Minister said "The Indian Navy officials and coastguard are making every attempt to being back fishermen. Rescue is our first priority.we are working as a team and hope to bring back many".

"The rescue operations will continue till the last fisherman stranded in the deep seas, is rescued and brought ashore," she said.

According to the Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), about 240 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, 250 from Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued till now from the seas.

The NCMC, which is headed by cabinet secretary P K Sinha, also took stock of the preparedness in Maharashtra and which are likely to be impacted by the cyclone.