Cyclone Ockhi won't be termed national disaster: MoS K J Alphons

Ockhi, which has caused widespread damage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, will not be termed a disaster, Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Kerala government decided to approach the Centre for declaring Ockhi a disaster.

"There is no provision to declare this as a calamity. The Centre will provide funds. If needed, more funds will be allocated," Alphons said here.

Alphons held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet colleagues earlier in the day to discuss the rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The has claimed the lives of 10 people while 115 were still reported missing.

According to Vijayan, 395 fishermen were saved in a biggest-ever joint rescue operation. The total number of rescued fishermen so far is 475.

"This was possible only perfect coordination between various rescue agencies," the Chief Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)