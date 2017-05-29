Cyclonic storm 'Mora' may trigger rain in Odisha in next 24 hours

The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours

A 'Mora', which lay centred over the about 610 km near the south east of on Monday, is likely to trigger rain in in the next 24 hours.



The storm 'Mora' moved from the east central to the north-northeastward and lay centred about 610 km near the south east of this morning, the MeT office said.



The system is likely to intensify further into a severe in the next 12 hours and move north-northeastward to cross coast around Tuesday forenoon, it said.



Under its impact, rain and thundershower may lash many districts of coastal and some areas in the interior region in the next 24 hours.



The MeT office forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in the coastal area of the state.



An advice has been given for hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at and Gopalpur ports in the state.

