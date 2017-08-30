D K Shivakumar case: I-T conducts raids in 10 locations

department officials are conducting searches at 10 locations in Bengaluru, and as a follow up to raids at various properties linked to Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar earlier this month.



"Searches and surveys are being conducted at 10 places in Bengaluru, and All related to the D K Shivakumarcase," I-T department officials said.



According to officials, the places searched included the home of KPCC member Vijay Mulgund.In a swoop down that had stirred a political controversy, the I-T department had in the first week of August raided various properties linked to Shivakumar, who hosted 44 Gujarat MLAs at a resort on the city outskirts, to thwart "poaching" attempts by the ahead of polls in that state.During the raids that went on for three consecutive days, at about 66 places across the country, officials said they had seized cash and jewellery, worth over Rs 15 crore.The IT department is yet to make an official statementon the outcome of the raids, which had been described by the ruling in the state as "political vendetta" and an attempt to "browbeat" opponents.