Dalai Lama arrives in Amaravati on two-day visit

Buddhist spiritual leader the arrived on Thursday on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh capital region

AP Assembly Speaker and Ministers and received him at the Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram.

"This is my second visit to and I am happy to be here," said, recalling his trip in 2006 to attend the Buddhist conclave 'Kalachakra'.

On Friday, he will be attending the inaugural session of Women's Parliament being organised by the AP Legislative Assembly at Pavitra Sangamam on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

"Making the capital of new Andhra Pradesh is a welcome move and I wish it develops well on all fronts. This heritage city has undergone a lot of change over the years," said.

"The economy would flourish where there is peace," he added.

The Buddhist spiritual guru later visited the historic village and conducted some religious rituals.

He also inspected the project developed by the state government.