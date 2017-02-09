Dalai Lama arrives in Amaravati on two-day visit

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
arrived on Thursday on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh capital region Amaravati.
"This is my second visit to Amaravati
and I am happy to be here," Dalai Lama
said, recalling his trip in 2006 to attend the Buddhist conclave 'Kalachakra'.
On Friday, he will be attending the inaugural session of National
Women's Parliament being organised by the AP Legislative Assembly at Pavitra Sangamam on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
"Making Amaravati
the capital of new Andhra Pradesh is a welcome move and I wish it develops well on all fronts. This heritage city has undergone a lot of change over the years," Dalai Lama
said.
"The economy would flourish where there is peace," he added.
The Buddhist spiritual guru later visited the historic Amaravati
village and conducted some religious rituals.
He also inspected the Dhyana Buddha
project developed by the state government.
