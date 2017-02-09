TRENDING ON BS
Doctors deployed on-board Duronto trains: MoS Railways
Business Standard

Dalai Lama arrives in Amaravati on two-day visit

He will be attending the inaugural session of National Women's Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Dalai Lama

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived on Thursday on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh capital region Amaravati.

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and Ministers P R Reddy and D Umamaheswara Rao received him at the Vijayawada airport in Gannavaram.

"This is my second visit to Amaravati and I am happy to be here," Dalai Lama said, recalling his trip in 2006 to attend the Buddhist conclave 'Kalachakra'.

On Friday, he will be attending the inaugural session of National Women's Parliament being organised by the AP Legislative Assembly at Pavitra Sangamam on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

"Making Amaravati the capital of new Andhra Pradesh is a welcome move and I wish it develops well on all fronts. This heritage city has undergone a lot of change over the years," Dalai Lama said.

"The economy would flourish where there is peace," he added.

The Buddhist spiritual guru later visited the historic Amaravati village and conducted some religious rituals.

He also inspected the Dhyana Buddha project developed by the state government.

