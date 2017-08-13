Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes and beard yanking

Spiritual leader and on Sunday oozed bonhomie and displayed their friendship for the world to see on the stage of the here on Sunday.

Both the leaders shared a rather light moment in midst of a serious discussion of world peace, where even the strained ties between India and China was brought up.

#WATCH: Dalai Lama and Baba Ramdev share a light moment at World Peace & Harmony Conclave in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JACFezv56B — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2017

touched Dalai Lama's feet and in return, the later blessed him and got playful and yanked on his beard.for quite some time!At one point the Tibetan spiritual leader showed no signs of letting go of Ramdev's beard, but the Yoga guru took it sportingly.

Amid laughter and guffaws, the then poked at the flat midriff of Ramdev, to which the latter responded by displaying his incredible skills and flexed his abdomen.in the trademark 'Baba Ramdev' style.

The event highlighted the friendship between the two spiritual leaders.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the event, said that it is fear that ultimately leads to irritation and anger among people. "Fear creates irritation, irritation creates anger, anger creates violence."

However, propagated for a tit-for-tat reaction for China

"We talk in the language of yoga but the one who doesn't get it must be answered in the language of war", he said.