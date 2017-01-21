Dalai Lama bats for cooperation between Trump, Putin

"Dialogue" should drive the 21st century, the on Saturday said, hoping that newly elected US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart will "work together" for a peaceful global order.



The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader made the remarks while observing that peace and non-violence was "growing" in the current era as he lauded the role of multilateralism, especially the European Union (EU).



"I am one of the admirers of and look forward to African Union, Latin American Union, Asian Union and one at the global level. Using force has become outdated. The should be the century of dialogue," the said, and exuded hope that Trump and Putin would work together.



He was speaking at an event organised by the Ladies Organisation (FLO) at the Federation House here.



Batting for woman empowerment, the 81-year-old spiritual leader said they are more suited to be in leadership roles for they are inherently equipped with compassion and went on to suggest that a "female Dalai Lama" was very much a possibility.



"I was asked this question in an interview many years ago (on female Dalai Lama). I had said why not? If circumstances suggest that a female would be more effective. I would say the role can go to an outsider as well," he said.



The Dalai Lama, who took shelter in India after fleeing Tibet in 1959, said India's tradition of respecting all religions as well as non-believers was "very relevant" in contemporary times while underlining the virtues of secularism and tolerance.

