Dalit girl who fought against NEET exam commits suicide in Tamil Nadu

A Dalit State Board student who moved the Supreme Court against the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission committed suicide here on Friday.

Anitha, hanged herself to death at her residence in Ariyalur's Kuzhumur village.

Anitha was depressed over not being able get admission in a medical college and ended her life when family her members were away.

Anitha had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board. However, she got only 86 marks in the NEET examination for medicine.

Despite coming from a poor family, Anitha moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on MBBS admissions based on NEET scores.

On August 22, the Apex Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the admission test merit list by September 4.

Anitha's family, relatives and villagers staged a road roko holding the State and centre responsible for her death.

