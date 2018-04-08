Dalits have finally learnt to fight back: Tamil author Perumal Murugan

Tamil author Perumal Murugan is back after a two-year hiatus with his book Poonachi or The story of a black goat. He spoke to Sneha Bhattacharjee on the current status of Dalits and artists in India, his exile and writing. What do you have to say about the current attacks on Dalits? I definitely think any attempt to dilute the Prevention of Atrocities Act is wrong.

There may be specific tangles in the way the Act is implemented which can be worked out. But the solution is not to weaken it. I think the protests by Dalits against this are justified. The violence perpetrated ...