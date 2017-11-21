Dalveer Bhandari elected to ICJ: Modi, Shah hail Swaraj for diplomatic win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of to the

Bhandari was today re-elected to the as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.

Bhandari and UK's were locked in a neck-and-neck fight for re-election as the could not decide between them after electing four out of five judges to the (ICJ).

Bhandari, 70, received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the after separate but simultaneous elections were held at the headquarters in New York.

BJP president Amit Shah described Justice Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the as a "huge diplomatic win" and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a "strong and decisive" leadership.

"With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win," he tweeted.