Dalveer Bhandari elected to ICJ: Modi, Shah hail Swaraj for diplomatic win

Congratulations to Justice Dalveer Bhandari on his re-election as a Judge of the ICJ. Huge efforts by Team - MEA. Syed Akbaruddin @AkbaruddinIndia our Permanent Representative in UN deserves a special mention.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 21, 2017
"Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India," the PM tweeted.
Vande Matram - India wins election to the International Court of Justice. JaiHind. #ICJ— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 20, 2017
I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017
Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017
Congratulations to Justice Dalveer Bhandari for being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2017
With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and External Affairs Minister Smt. @SushmaSwaraj for this huge diplomatic win.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2017
