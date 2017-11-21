JUST IN
Dalveer Bhandari elected to ICJ: Modi, Shah hail Swaraj for diplomatic win

Dalveer Bhandari re-election is a proud moment for us: Modi

Dalveer Bhandari
India's Dalveer Bhandari wins second term at ICJ after UK pulls out of race. Photo: @AkbaruddinIndia (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice.
 
He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for "their support and trust in India."
 
"Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to Indias re-election to ICJ.


"Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India," the PM tweeted.
 
He also congratulated Justice Bhandari on his re-election to the International Court of Justice.
 
"His re-election is a proud moment for us," Modi said.

 
Bhandari was today re-elected to the ICJ as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.
 
Bhandari and UK's Christopher Greenwood were locked in a neck-and-neck fight for re-election as the UN could not decide between them after electing four out of five judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
 
Bhandari, 70, received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the ICJ after separate but simultaneous elections were held at the UN headquarters in New York.
 
BJP president Amit Shah described Justice Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice as a "huge diplomatic win" and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
 
Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a "strong and decisive" leadership.
 
"With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win," he tweeted.
 
"This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah added.



 
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 13:28 IST

