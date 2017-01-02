'Dangal' effect: 100 wrestling mats to be provided to Haryana 'akhadas'

The government on Sunday said 100 mats will be provided to 'akhadas' in the state following the success of Aamir Khan's film "Dangal", based on wrestling.

"Dangal" highlights the struggle of a wrestler father to train his daughters into international champions.

Hayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who met champions Geeta and Babita Phogat and their coach-father Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose lives film "Dangal" is based, to honour them, also said that his government has set up a committee led by the Chief Secretary to streamline the process of giving employment to the state's outstanding sportspersons.

He said that based on the recommendations of this committee, a new policy for sportspersons would be formulated.

Geeta and Babita are ace wrestlers who hail from Balali village in Charkhi Dadri district.

Khattar, on this occasion, also gave the first-ever "cashless Shagun" to Geeta Phogat who got married recently.