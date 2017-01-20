Dangal girl Zaira Wasim hits out at Vijay Goel for his take on hijab

"Dangal" actress has rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her, saying she should not be connected with such a "discourteous depiction".

Goel in a tweet had posted a painting from an exhibition which was a portrait of a woman in burkha and he wrote, "This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Our girls are breaking out from cages and moving ahead. More power to our daughters!"

His post, however, did not go down well with Zaira, whose recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had kicked up a storm.





@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017 She further posted that women in "hijab are beautiful and free".



"@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine." Reacting to Goel's post, the Kashmir teen today tweeted, "@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction.She further posted that women in "hijab are beautiful and free"."@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine."

Goel was quick to defend his tweet and in his reply to Zaira, he wrote, "You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged.

He added, "I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too."