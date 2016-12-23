TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Economic blockade in Manipur: Centre reviews situation
Business Standard

'Dangal' is now tax free in UP

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The cast of Dangal
A still from the film ''Dangal''

Aamir Khan's wrestling drama Dangal has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The tax exemption is in keeping with government policies, the spokesman said.

The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari released in the theatres on Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'Dangal' is now tax free in UP

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat
Aamir Khan's wrestling drama Dangal has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The tax exemption is in keeping with government policies, the spokesman said.

The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari released in the theatres on Friday.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Dangal' is now tax free in UP

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat

Aamir Khan's wrestling drama Dangal has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The tax exemption is in keeping with government policies, the spokesman said.

The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari released in the theatres on Friday.

image
Business Standard
177 22