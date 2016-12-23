'Dangal' is now tax free in UP

Aamir Khan's wrestling drama has been made in Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The tax exemption is in keeping with government policies, the spokesman said.

The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and directed by Nitesh Tiwari released in the theatres on Friday.