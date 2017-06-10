TRENDING ON BS
Doing political drama for sympathy: Congress on MP CM Chouhan's peace fast
Business Standard

'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim rescued from Dal Lake after car accident

The car went out of the driver's control and fell into the lake

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Zaira Wasim, Dangal
Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie "Dangal", was miraculously rescued by locals here after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday.

The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver's control on the Boulevard Road here and fell into the Dal Lake.

"Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident," a local said.

 

