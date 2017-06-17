Darjeeling a war zone as 'beware Mamata, we want Gorkhaland' slogan echoes

From the time one enters the border of the Kurseong sub-division of the district in West Bengal, there is just one thing to hear – “Hoshiar Mamata (beware Mamata Banerjee). We want We want justice”.

This phrase, demanding a separate statehood for the Gorkha majority in the Darjeeling, has resurfaced after a 35-year long gap with the protests turning violent with the passage of each day.

The state government has already upped the presence of security personnel to over 1,400, with another three columns of the Army deployed.

The city literally turned into a war zone after police raided the home of (GJM) assistant general secretary, Binoy Tamang and arrested Vikram Rai, son of Amar Ray, who represents the district in the state assembly.

The police also stopped three Gorkha party processions originating from Lebong, Paltebas and Ghoom, which further escalated tensions.

An all-party protest march in Singmarii – a GJM stronghold, where the Army has been deployed to monitor the situation, turned out to be the ugliest of all. GJM supporters alleged that the police used tear-gas shells at protesters and opened fire, killing four of the agitators.

Security personnel fire tear gas during a protest by (GJM) activists in Photo: Subrata Majumder Several police vehicles were torched by the agitators. The police denied the claim, and instead, slapped charges on GJM activists saying that they opened fire and assaulted security personnel that left atleast eight officials critically injured.

Further, Kiran Tamang, an assistant commander of the (IRB) was ripped with a khukri – a traditional weapon used by the

Tamang is currently battling for his life in a hospital.

On June 15, the police recovered a huge cache of arrows and seized other arms, including khukris, from the GJM office.

To defend themselves, GJM leaders said that the materials seized by the police were not “arms” and were kept in the office for an upcoming sports event.

Soon, the Army was deployed which staged a march across Singmari, Paltaban and other areas asking people to stay at home and not create fresh trouble.

“We want and this is the final endeavour to achieve it. People not belonging to this area don’t understand our traditions and disrespects us. The Gorka Territorial Administration (GTA) is also a hoax as actual power has not been transferred”, Bijoy Khawas, one of the protestors in the agitation said.

The GTA, which replaced the 2005 accord, signed amongst the Centre, the state government and the Gorkha Liberation Front for the creation of local autonomy in July 2011, is not viewed with suspicion by the ethnic and Lepchas.

“The GTA does not ensure the creation of 15 departments have been created so far but none of them are of any help," an agitator said.

GJM and other Gorkha parties have come together on a common platform with the demand, and have adopted a new mechanism of protest as well. Instead of using party flags as seen in usual political protests, the agitators are carrying the flag.

A person leading one of the agitations in Ghoom said: “It is being projected that we want secession but such is not the case. We are asking for a separate statehood and want to remain part of India only”.

Another agitator said that since the Indian flag is one of the most revered identity, carrying the same ensures that their demand is projected and understood correctly.

Chief Minister took a sharp dig saying, “they cannot use the flag for this purpose” reinstating that her government is ready to talk to GJM for peace only after they call off the indefinite shutdown and refrain from any violence.

“If they are a political party, they would respect the court's order. They don’t abide by the Constitution”, she said.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that the indefinite shutdown called by the GJM is illegal. However, people in the hills are not concerned with the court’s ruling and have kept all commercial establishments closed.

Even as tension escalates in the hills and the situation seems to be gradually getting out of hand gradually, Banerjee accused the GJM of having terror links.

“They (GJM) have links with terrorist organisations from the I have information that I have given to the concerned people but cannot share it publicly," she said.

Incidentally, the state’s former ruling party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which once battled Subhash Ghisingh’s ultra Gorka Liberation Front to keep the state of united, has now switched sides.

Although CPI(M) has not sided with the major Gorkha parties, it supported the two-day strike call issued by 24 trade unions in the region.

Across the hills, the spine-chilling war cry – “Jai Mahakali, Ayo Gorkhali” (Victory to Goddess Mahakali, the are coming) resonates whenever the agitators are stopped by security personnel. This is the same war cry of the second battalion of the Fifth Gorkha Rifles – one of the most feared forces of the Indian Army known for its gallantry.