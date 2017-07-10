TRENDING ON BS
Darjeeling: Four cops injured in fresh violence

GJM activists also took out a rally with bodies of men who were allegedly killed in police firing

Press Trust of India  |  Darjeeling 

Security forces marching on the streets of Darjeeling. File Photo
The violence erupted again in Darjeeling on Sunday on the 25th day of pro-Gorkhaland stir, with agitators setting aflame a police camp, injuring four police personnel and attacking a BDO office at Pokribong.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists also took out a rally at Chowkbazar with the bodies of Suraj Sundas and Sameer Subba who were allegedly killed in police firing.


The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) also took out a procession at Sonada with the body of Tashi Bhutia who too was allegedly killed in police firing.

The protesters also attacked the Sonada police station and torched a part of it in what was second such attack in two days.

The Sonada police station was attacked yesterday too, by protesters. A police booth was also set ablaze in Darjeeling by the protesters.

In the Sunday afternoon, a huge mob attacked a BDO office and a police camp at Pokribong and set it on fire as several police personnel were also beaten up.

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting of the hill parties, which was scheduled to take place on July 18, has been advanced to July 11.

The GJM has claimed that four persons were killed during police firing after clashes broke out between pro-Gorkhaland supporters and police in various parts of the hills yesterday.

The police, however, denied the reports of firing and said it did not fire a "single shot."

M S Rai, chairman of the Rai Development Board, resigned last night in protest against the alleged killings. The GJM also rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer of talks yesterday.

