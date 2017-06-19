Darjeeling stone-pelters give police hard time, say will pay in same coin

Darjeeling youths supporting Gorkhaland challenged the security forces and law-keepers

Stones and bottles in hand, the highly motivated youths are giving a tough time to the in keeping law and order in the restive hills.



Meet 18-year-old Pranab, a student of class XII, who has become a regular stone-pelter since June 8 when the first stirring of disturbance appeared after the 'imposition' of Bengali language in schools.



"We want We want a separate state. It is a fight for our own identity and future. It is my right and I will have it," he asserted.



He is one of thousands of youths who have come out in open support for and have challenged the when they were lathi-charged.



"India is a and in democracy, everybody has the right to hold peaceful protest. How can someone stop us from organising protest? We did not resort to violence first, but if we are beaten up we will not sit idle. The police will be paid back in their own coin," a third year student, whose face was covered with a black cloth, told PTI.



Well-versed with the ideals of communists like Karl Marx and Che Guevara, the student said, "I have my own identity and don't want to get it mixed up with others. I respect all and But everybody should understand our sentiments."



Most of the youths who have indulged in are educated and come from good families.



"I am not a goon or a street guy whom the police can just beat up whenever it wants to. I am fighting for my right. Several of my family members have been in the Army and have served the nation. We are not anti-nationals. We just want a state of our own," said 25-year-old Binay who has completed his masters in from University.



With the state government making it mandatory to learn Bengali in the schools of Bengal, the people of Darjeeling, whose local lingo and mother tongue is Nepali, felt that it was a threat of infringement into their cultural rights.



"Had the state government come out with a statement declaring that Bengali would not be imposed in the hills, the situation would not have turned so violent," said a student of renowned college of



With their agility and intimate knowledge of the local terrain, the youths frequently switch positions while pelting stones giving the police a hard time.



To be honest, the youths have stayed away from hurling stones at the Army, as defence forces have a passionate place in their heart with as many as 90 per cent of the families in having either a serving or a retired army personnel in their families.



" has a special place in our heart. You will not find a single family in the hills which doesn't have either a serving or a retired army personnel," a 20-year-old said.

