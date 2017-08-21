Darjeeling unrest: Storms in the tea cup

Disruptions in the supply of Darjeeling tea since June resulting from continuous protests by Nepali-speaking ethnic Gorkhas for a state to be carved out from West Bengal have assumed serious proportions. The wave of violence in the hills of Darjeeling, triggered by the West Bengal government’s decision to make learning Bengali mandatory for students in local schools, has laid to waste this season’s legendary second flush tea, for some lines of which aficionados in Western Europe and Japan will happily pay anything up to $850 a kg. Darjeeling tea is among the ...