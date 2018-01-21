JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In bid to avoid blood stain, UP cops allegedly leave 2 injured teens to die
Business Standard

Darwin's theory of evolution wrong, remove it from schools, says MoS HRD

Union minister Satyapal Singh based his remarks on the belief that no one had ever seen apes turn into a man

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

Satyapal Singh
Satyapal Singh. Photo: ANI

Union minister Satyapal Singh has claimed that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was "scientifically wrong" and it needs to be changed in school and college curriculum. Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, said our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they saw an ape turning into a man. "Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong.

It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man," he said while speaking to reporters on Friday. The IPS officer-turned-politician was in this central Maharashtra city to attend the 'All India Vaidik Sammelan.' "Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man," he said. "No books we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had such a mention," the minister added. Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution that states that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual's ability to compete, survive, and reproduce. It was developed by Darwin, a 19th-century English naturalist, and others.

First Published: Sun, January 21 2018. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements