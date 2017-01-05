Data collection by private agencies for Aadhaar not a good idea: SC

A five-judge constitution bench said Aadhaar card scheme is purely voluntary and not mandatory

The Thursday refused to expedite the hearing of cases challenging the constitutional validity of the scheme but observed that data collection by private agencies is not a good idea.



A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made the remarks after senior advocate Shyam Divan sought urgent hearing of the plea citing privacy concern.



"We are not inclined to give immediate hearing as there are limited resources but biometric data collection by private agencies is not a great idea," the bench also comprising Justices N V Ramana and said.



Divan, who represented one of the petitioners, said that these matters needs urgent hearing as there is individual's privacy concern as biometric data are being collected by private agencies.



The apex had on October 15, 2015, lifted its earlier restrictions and permitted the voluntary use of cards in welfare schemes that also included MGNREGA, all pension schemes and provident fund, besides ambitious flagship programmes like 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna' of the NDA government.



The social welfare schemes, aimed at reaching the doorsteps of the "poorest of the poor", were in addition to and PDS schemes in which the apex had allowed the voluntary use of cards.



It had said that a larger bench was required to be set up for final disposal of the petitions that also include the question as to whether the right to privacy is fundamentally right.



A three-judge bench had on August 11, 2015, referred a batch of petitions, challenging the card scheme, to a larger bench for an authoritative view on the question as to whether the right to privacy is fundamental right or not and had also restricted the use of to PDS and scheme only.



UIDAI, established by UPA-2 in 2009, issues cards to the citizens.



Under the programme, every citizen is to be provided with a 12-digit unique identification number for which biometric information is collected.

