Data tacker: Top trends in global sports

With global sponsorship spend forecast to reach over $62 billion in 2017 and global media rights spending expected to hit $45 billion, the business of is booming. Nielsen identifies the big for 2017

1. Emergence of new sporting powers, led by China: The next three Olympic Games will be staged in Asia, while Russia and Qatar are the next two hosts. China is leading the way with the government targeting a $813 billion industry by 2025

Future outlook

A deep understanding of how emerging markets are approaching is required — right up to

state level

2. IP owners taking control of content and the conversation: Big property acquisitions in 2016 were all about content and intellectual property.

Future outlook

Creation of more exclusive content, providing greater access and driving stronger engagement with fans

3. Changing attention spans: People are intensely interested in fewer things, but generally interested in more things, leading to scheduling and format changes. Twenty20 cricket is the prime example

Future outlook

Women, millennials and centennials are increasingly attractive fan segments

A renewed focus on commercialisation of women’s sport

4. Greater fusion of and entertainment: Constant quest to enhance the spectator experience by adding entertainment elements, such as concerts, fan zones, etc.

Future outlook

Further investment in entertainment and cultural events around sports

A greater thirst for ‘reality programming’

5. Live sport gaining on OTT and social media: Fans expect content to be available whenever, wherever. Amazon, Google and Apple are all active in the space, while rights holders are developing and experimenting with media models

Future outlook

Live sport on OTT is here but will increase in viability, with more platforms and more options

6. New revenue streams as fans get fully connected: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have brought in opportunities to deliver live sport, or secondary content, directly to consumers, while opening up more options for user-generated fan content.

Future outlook

A mobile-first world with a host of platforms and channels, multiple access points for greater engagement

7. eSports emerging as a global force: Many currently view it as a way to engage a young, much-prized audience

Future outlook

The economics are starting to settle, with game publishers likely to be the key to future revenues

8. Social responsibility becoming more prevalent and impactful: Increasingly important for brands to be seen to adopt a position on major societal issues

Future outlook

CSR will become prevalent in sport

Governance reform across the board as rights holders and federations adapt to the changing times

Source: Nielsen India