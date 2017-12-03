Data Tracker: Nationalism via brands

The 2017 annual Nielsen Global Brand-Origin Survey indicates that there is a growing shift toward global brands across the majority of categories in many countries.

The only categories which saw a strong swing in favour of local brands were dairy and fresh foods. For the most part, consumers around the world prefer to source perishable goods as close to the place of origin as possible, due to concerns over freshness and quality Consumer preference is shifting away from local products, most notably in coffee and tea and bottled water Preference does not always ...