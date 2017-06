The elections for the office of India's will be held on August 5 and the result will be declared on the same date, news agency ANI reported citing the Election Commission.

According to the agency, the last date for nominations is July 18.

As reported earlier, the election, if one is needed, for the next President of India will be held on July 17

Whether the presidential polls will be a no-contest election or a contest will be decided by midnight on June 30

On June 28, the Opposition's pick for President, Meira Kumar, filed her nomination for the election, which has been described by chief Sonia Gandhi as an ideological battle.

Kumar is contesting against the Democratic Alliance's candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, who was the Governor of Bihar before being nominated.