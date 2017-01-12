David Guetta's Bengaluru concert cancelled as agri body polls underway

Police refute organisers' claim that concert cancelled due to law & order situation

French DJ David Guetta's concert, scheduled here for Thursday night, has been scrapped with the organisers citing "law and order situation" following the molestation incident during New Year's Eve as the reason.



The Bengaluru police refuted the organisers' claim and cited the APMC polls as the reason for denial of permission. "Hardly one day was given to organise. A big event should have been discussed with authorities. Elections are priority.", Seemant Kumar Singh, IGP, Bengaluru told ANI.



The News Minute quoted Bengaluru Rural SP, Amit Singh, who said, "“Even if they had approached us two weeks ago, we would have managed security. However, they came to us only two days ago for permission.”



The 49 year old DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bengaluru and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.



"Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the scheduled today in the city.



"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's unfortunately stands cancelled," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.



The organisers said they hope to "reschedule" the if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.



"Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule," Singh said.

BS Web Team & Agencies