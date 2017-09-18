Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri gets consolation win as India lose 2-3 to Canada

India lost the tie of to hosts Canada 2-3 despite winning the dead rubber fifth match against Brayden Schnur in the men's singles fixture.

After comfortably winning the first set, the 25-year-old went down in the second before he rebounded strongly to clinch a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Schnur in the final match on Sunday evening.

Yesterday, Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated 6-3 ,7-6(1), 6-3 in a must-win match to shut the doors for the visitors.

The onus to keep India alive was on 22-year-old Ramanathan, but his failure to convert chances meant that the country will yet again strive in the Asia/Oceania Group I in the 2018 season.

It is fourth straight year that India have not managed to cross the World Group Play-offs hurdle, having earlier slumped to a defeat against Serbia, Czech Republic and Spain in three attempts. Canada, who had lost to Great Britain in the first round in February, go back to elite 16-nation World Group.