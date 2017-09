Police in Maharashtra's Thane have detained Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, brother of absconding mafia don Kaskar, for questioning in an extortion case, official sources said late on Monday.

Kaskar was picked up from his south Mumbai residence by a team of Thane Anti-Extortion Cell headed by former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma.

The action follows a complaint by a city businessman alleging he had been getting extortion calls from some mafia gangsters owing allegiance to

Acting on the complaint, Sharma picked up Kaskar, who is presently being questioned by sleuths, the sources said.