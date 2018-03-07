Dawood spoke to brother Kaskar on mobile, said he wanted to return to India

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar told a Thane court on Tuesday that he talks to the fugitive mafia don on his cellphone. On being asked by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to part with the contact number of the 1992 Bombay serial blasts mastermind, however, Kaskar said he neither knew Dawood's location nor his phone number. In the meantime, Iqbal Kaskar's lawyer Shyam Keswani stood up to tell the court that Dawood Ibrahim had offered to come back to India provided he was lodged at the Arthur Road jail. Keswani also said that noted criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani was mediating between the Indian government and Dawood. "He had also conveyed his intentions through (former union minister and eminent lawyer) a few years ago but the Indian government has not entertained any of his preconditions to return," Kesvani was quoted as saying by IANS. Kaskar is in police custody in connection with an extortion case. He was already in judicial remand after the Thane police's anti-extortion cell arrested him last year in connection with two cases. Thane police had earlier slapped charges against Kaskar and his accomplices under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). The Thane police's Crime Branch had arrested Kaskar along with others on September 18 last year for allegedly threatening a Borivali builder in the name of Dawood Ibrahim and extorting millions of rupees as well as four flats. also told the court that was a diabetic and was suffering from an injury, so he required urgent medical attention.

The court asked the accused to get himself treated at a civil hospital and extended his judicial remand till March 9.