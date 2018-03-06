Dawood wanted to come but govt rejected his 'preconditions': Kaskar lawyer

Well-known criminal on Tuesday said fugitive mafia don Ibrahim is reportedly "keen to return to India" but with certain preconditions which are not acceptable to the

Speaking to the media outside the Thane Court, where he represented Iqbal Ibrahim (the absconder don's brother) in an extortion case, the said among the conditions has stipulated are that he should be lodged only in the high-secure precincts of (ARCJ) in

"He had also conveyed his intentions through (former union minister and eminent lawyer) a few years ago but the has not entertained any of his preconditions to return," Keswani said.

The ARCJ is the same prison where the Pakistani terrorist was lodged for nearly four years till his hanging for his role in the 2008 terror attack.

Keswani's statement on Dawood's desire to return came more than six months after made a similar revelation in

In his explosive remarks, Thackeray had claimed that not only was keen to come back but he was reportedly negotiating a 'settlement' with the

The further said was very sick and wanted to breathe his last in

In a related development, Iqbal was sent to police custody till Friday by a here on Tuesday in a land-grab and extortion case filed against him by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).

At least two others wanted in this case - Bhavar Kothar and Bharat Jain -- are absconding, said

Opposing the police custody of Iqbal, currently in judicial custody for other cases, Keswani said it was puzzling when the was committed since his client (Iqbal) has been in police and judicial custody in Thane since his arrest on September 19 from

This is the same case in which, for the first time, the police have shown the three siblings - Dawood, Anees (both absconding) and Iqbal - as accused.

The case pertains to alleged extortion of Rs 3 crore from a builder in a deal involving a 38-acre plot of land worth crores of rupees in Gorai, a coastal village in south-west Thane.