Days after attack on Swiss couple, German tourist beaten up in UP

A German was beaten by a group of people at the Robertsganj Railway Station in of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The police arrested one railway staff in this connection.

Robertsganj police reached the site of incident on the complaint of the Station Master and arrested railway staff Aman Yadav.

The accused, who says he is a Railway engineer, has alleged that the German first blew a fist at his mouth when the former greeted him, which led to a fight.

"I am innocent. The German punched me when I said 'welcome to India' to him. He even abused me and spat on me," Yadav said.

According to Robertsganj Police, the accused began to question the about his whereabouts, but the tourist refused when he smelled alcohol in his breath.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), as the area of incident comes under its jurisdiction.

As per the Police, the German tourist, Holger Eric is a resident of Berlin who had come to visit Agori Fort when the incident took place.