DCW issues notice to Delhi govt over alleged human rights violation

has issued notices to the over the "horrific" conditions at a where the inmates, including foreigners, have alleged violation of basic human rights and racial discrimination, as it sought to know how the foreign nationals landed up there.

Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal along with her staff had last night conducted a surprise inspection at the in Nirmal Chhaya Complex.

"The Commission is deeply perturbed at the sorry state of affairs at the Beggar Home. The Commission is of the view that the inmates who are foreign nationals have been denied their basic human rights in the Home.

"It deeply pained us when they stated that they were victims of racism and were being discriminated against on account of them being African Blacks. This is a very serious issue," Maliwal said in the notice issued to the Social Welfare Department.

The Secretary, Social Welfare, has been directed to file a detailed response to the Commission within 72 hours, according to a statement.

The women's body has also issued a notice to the foreigner regional registration office (FRRO) seeking to know why the foreign women were housed in the 'beggar home' and sought a status report on each inmate, reasons for detention, reasons behind inmates not being provided access to embassies and legal aid, among others.

The FRRO's reply has been sought within 72 hours.

According to DCW, Maliwal met an Uzbek woman at the Home who alleged molestation by an FRRO officer. She received her complaint last night and has forwarded it to the FRRO and has sought action within three days.

The woman, who is at the shelter since December 15 has alleged that she was "sexually assaulted" by a police officer posted in the FRRO prior to her arrival at the Home, according to another notice sent to Police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma.

has sought an action-taken report from the Police Commissioner in the matter within 72 hours, it said.

In her notice, Maliwal said there were 15 women and two children, all of them foreign nationals, who were detained for having overstayed their visas in India for different reasons.

During the inspection, the Commission observed "several gross violations" of human rights violations, it said.

The women complained of not being allowed to make a single phone call to their families or embassies due to which they have not been able to contact or seek assistance from their embassies in order to get financial as well as legal help, said in the notice.