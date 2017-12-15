Deadline extended to March 31: How to link Aadhaar to financial instruments

Wondering how to go about linking your Aadhaar number with various financial products? Here's a step by step guide you can use to navigate the process.

The first step you need to take is linking your mobile number to Aadhaar. This will make the process of linking Aadhaar with other financial instruments easy as you will be able to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile phone.





ALSO READ: SC extends all deadlines of Aadhaar linkages to March 31, 2018 The on Friday extended all deadlines of Aadhaar linkages to March 31, 2018. The government had informed on Thursday about extending deadlines for all services.

Friday's hearing was on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, mobile numbers and various other schemes.

The Centre had earlier this month extended the deadline for mandatory linking of the Unique Identification number to avail various services and welfare schemes up to March 31 next year.

While you have three more months now to do the needful thanks to Friday's extension, here's what you need to do to avoid last-minute hassles: TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR



Go to https://goo.gl/rv7w3v and

Step 1: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’

Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number

Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records”

To link mobile number with Aadhaar

Step 1: Download Aadhaar update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest Aadhaar centre

Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc)

Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified

Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days

Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number

Step 6: After verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process

From December 1 , you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP

• This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment)

• Enter it and your Aadhaar number and authentication will get done

• An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same



LINKING BANK ACCOUNT





OFFLINE APPROACH:

Step 1: Visit a branch with a copy of the Aadhaar card (along with original for verification) and passbook

Step 2: Fill the form, submit it, along with a photocopy of your Aadhaar card.

Step 3: You will be given an acknowledgement after which linking will happen

THROUGH NET BANKING:

Step 1: Log into your internet banking account.

Step 2: Immediately a box will pop up. Click on ‘Link Aadhaar card details’. Enter required info and it will be linked

SMS BASED:

• Type the following ‘Aadhaar XXXXXXXXXXXX AC XXXXXX’

• The first number will be your Aadhaar number and the second will be the last six digits of your account number

• Once the bank receives your SMS, it will process your request and notify you



LINKING MF ACCOUNT





FROM THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT’S (RTA) WEBSITE:

There are four RTAs. CAMS, Karvy, Franklin Templeton International Services, and Sundaram BNP Paribas Fund Services

Step 1: Go to the website of the registrar and transfer agent used by your fund house

Step 2: Download the form, fill it, and submit it at the nearest branch of the RTA or fund house (use this option if you mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar)

Step 3: On the next page, again enter PAN, Aadhaar number, OTP and give the necessary permission to the RTA, and submit

FROM FUND HOUSES’ WEBSITES:

There is a link on some fund houses’ websites that take you to the page of RTA's web site

FROM DISTRIBUTOR’S PORTAL:

As soon as you login, you see a window prompting you to link. Click on ‘Link now’

Step 1: On the next page, enter your Aadhaar number twice

Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number

Step 3: Click on ‘Verify Aadhaar with OTP’

Step 4: If you have trouble getting the OTP, you can upload a copy of your Aadhaar card for verification, and they will do the needful



LINK BROKING ACCOUNT



OFFLINE

• Submit a scanned self-attested copy of Aadhaar to your broker

ONLINE:

• Log into the broker’s portal and enter your Aadhaar number. The broker's system will send this and a few of your demographic details to the UIDAI server, which will then authenticate you

LINKING INSURANCE POLICY (ONLY OFFLINE)



• Send a scanned copy of their Aadhaar card to their agent, broker or relationship manager

• No authentication is required



