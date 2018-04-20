Deaf-and-mute girl who returned from Pak gets 20 marriage proposals on FB

Twenty men, including a and a 'writer', have responded to a advert seeking a match for Geeta, a deaf-and-mute girl who returned from after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child.

A here, who is involved in the search for Geeta's long-lost parents, put up a post on nine days ago, seeking marriage proposals for her.

Gyanendra Purohit, the activist, on Friday said 20 men have shown interest in marrying her and sent bio-data. Of them, 12 persons are disabled, while the rest do not have any disability, he said.

One of them is a temple while another claims to be a writer, he said.

-- who was instrumental in bringing Geeta back to -- had asked him to look for a match for the girl, Purohit had claimed earlier.

He put up a post on the page 'Reunite Geeta, a deaf girl, with her family', which was originally created to search for Geeta's parents, on April 10.

The advert said they were looking for a "good and smart deaf boy", age above 25 years, for "India's daughter Geeta".

It also made it clear that it is Geeta who would decide on the proposals, and the would take further steps.

Geeta is staying in a facility run by Muk-Badhir Sangathan, an NGO, here. The MP Social Justice Department is her caretaker.

Geeta was found alone aboard at when she was seven or eight years old. It is surmised that she accidentally boarded the train somewhere in

Karachi-based took care of her while she lived in She returned to in 2015.

So far more than ten couples from different parts of have claimed that Geeta is their long-lost daughter, but none of them could establish the claim.