Death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav through 'farcical' process: MEA

Asserting that was given death sentence in Pakistan through a "farcical" process, India today reiterated its demand for consular access to him, a day after Islamabad rejected New Delhi's request for an access at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said the government was working with the mother and wife of Jadhav for their visit to Pakistan to meet him.



India has repeatedly requested consular access to Jadhav and other Indian nationals imprisoned in Pakistan as per Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, Kumar said."We also appealed to in May as we believe Vienna convention was being violated. We do reiterate our position that Jadhav remains in Pakistan and is facing death sentence given through a farcical process and on concocted charges," the spokesperson said.In its counter-memorial submitted to the ICJ, Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, according to Pakistani media yesterday.Pakistan had said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.On the visit of Jadhav's mother and wife to Pakistan to meet him, Kumar said India has already welcomed the decision by the Pakistan government and was working in finalising the visit in consultation with Jadhav's family.Jadhav, 47, was given death sentence by a Pakistani army court in April, following which India moved the ICJ, which halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.