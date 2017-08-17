Death toll from floods rises as 36 die in Bihar, Assam today

The flood situation in Bihar and worsened as 36 people lost their lives on Thursday while over 1 crore remain affected in the that battered rail and road networks, forced lakhs out of their inundated homes into relief camps and led to deferment of examination.

Bihar recorded 26 more deaths, taking the toll to 98. The has affected nearly 93 lakh people in 15 districts.

The toll due to the triggered by rains in and northern parts of the state was 72 on Wednesday, and 73.44 lakh people in 14 districts were hit. was the latest district to be affected, officials said.

The health department launched a toll-free number 104.

Food packets are being airdropped in inundated areas and also being supplied through panchayats.

Principal Secretary (Health and Education) R K Mahajan said examination in Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, which was scheduled to start tomorrow has been postponed.

Amrit Lal Meena, Principal Secretary, Road Construction, said 124 roads, including highways, are damaged.

In Assam, the flood situation remained very critical as 10 more people lost their lives while 31.55 lakh are still affected in 24 districts.

With Thursday's deaths, the toll in the third wave of in the state rose to 49. The overall death figure in this year's flood in is 133.

Authorities said they are running 602 relief camps and distribution centres in 21 districts, where 1,01,035 people have taken shelter.

Vast forest areas in the Kaziranga Park, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Lawkhua wildlife sanctuary are under the flood waters.

In Uttar Pradesh also, at least 15 people have died due to flooding in Balrampur and Bahraich districts over the past three days, officials said.

Barabanki, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Mahrajganj, Balrampur and Bahraich districts are reeling under following heavy rains.

Railway tracks at different places in Bihar, and have been submerged for the past several days, affecting connectivity of the Northeastern states and north Bengal with the rest of the country.

The passenger train connectivity from Kolkata to destinations in North Bengal and remained suspended for the fifth day.

The Met department has forecast that sub-Himalayan districts of the state, which have been affected by owing to very heavy rains since last week, are likely to receive one or two spells of rain in the next couple of days.

Odisha is also likely to further receive heavy rainfall on Friday, Met office said.

Meanwhile, it was a hot and sunny day in the capital with the maximum temperature settling at 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, said a Met department official. The humidity levels oscillated between 71 and 46 per cent.

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana as well, with maximum temperatures rising few notches above normal in most parts of the states.

Dry weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Himachal Pardesh as well, as monsoon weakened and day temperatures rose by a few notches on Thursday.

Barring Dharamsala, Jogindernagar and Palampur which received 13 mm, 11 mm and 2 mm rainfall, respectively, the weather remained dry across the state, Met officials said here.