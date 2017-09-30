Death toll in Mumbai's Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede rises to 23

The death toll in the stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking two railways stations in has gone up to 23 with a critically injured person succumbing at the KEM hospital today.



The dean of the hospital, Avinash Supe, said the deceased was identified as Satyendrakumar Kanojia who was in his late forties.



"The patient was put on a ventilator as soon as he was admitted to the hospital. We tried to save him but he succumbed to internal injuries," the dean told PTI.The body would be handed over to his relatives after completion of the routine procedures, he said.Thirty-eight injured persons were admitted in the hospital, Supe said.

On Friday morning around 10 am, in an unprecedented stampede on the suburban train network, 22 commuters, including eight women, were crushed to death and another 38 injured, at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway.

The tragedy occurred on a foot overbridge connecting the station with Parel on the Central Railway, due to overcrowding after a sudden downpour and at least four trains arriving simultaneously at both stations, leading to a heavy rush.

Late on Friday night, shocked homebound commuters halted near the bridge to offer silent prayers and light candles, while on Saturday morning, many locals and commuters placed flowers and garlands at the tragedy site to mourn for the victims.

After the deadly stampede, there have been sharp reactions from across the public and political spectrum on priority being accorded to the expensive project vis-a-vis providing basic amenities to Mumbai's daily eight million-plus railway commuters.

Late on Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cracked the whip on the railway administration and announced a series of measures to improve and strengthen commuter facilities, amenities, safety and security on the entire suburban network.

There are around 135 stations on the entire suburban network, comprising WR, CR and the Harbour Line, spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The distances covered are up to 123 km on the WR from its starting point, Churchgate and more than 70 kms on the CR in different directions from the starting point Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The two networks which serve independent sectors in the four districts, converge at Dadar Terminus which is considered the busiest and most congested on the entire suburban network.